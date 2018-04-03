Facebook updates its News Feed with more background information on publishers and articles

In an effort to combat fake news, Facebook is rolling out a feature that provides more information on both publishers and articles that users see in their News Feeds. After testing these features last year, Facebook is bringing the changes to all users in the US.

Announced in a blog post, Facebook shared the details of the new changes. The social media service is hoping to help users more easily discern what content to believe and share.

We’re now rolling out this feature to everyone in the US and adding additional features to provide more context for people so they can decide for themselves what to read, trust and share.

The update will let users quickly see more information about a given article, including background on the publisher, related articles on the same topic, and more.

We’re making it easy for people to view context about an article, including the publisher’s Wikipedia entry, related articles on the same topic, information about how many times the article has been shared on Facebook, where it is has been shared, as well as an option to follow the publisher’s page.

Facebook is also launching two new features that weren’t included in the original testing.

More From This Publisher, which will give people a quick snapshot of the other recent stories posted by the publisher

which will give people a quick snapshot of the other recent stories posted by the publisher Shared By Friends, which will show people any of their friends who have shared the article

Additionally, Facebook is conducting more testing to determine if these changes help users more easily “evaluate the credibility of an article when we provide more information about the article’s author.”

Read the full post for all the changes here and check out how the updates look in the video below.

