Niantic plans Pokémon GO Earth Day Cleanup events around the world, offers special unlocks as rewards

Pokémon GO developer, Niantic, has today announced that it is working on “host[ing] the most coordinated cleanups in a 48-hour period” for Earth Day. The globally coordinated events will allow players to make the planet a more beautiful place and also receive some special Pokémon GO unlocks.

Niantic shared the news on the Pokémon GO website.

At Niantic, we believe in taking care of the planet and we invite everyone to help us make the world a cleaner place. Caring for waterways and oceans through organizations like Mission Blue will help us all live better lives. Hosted by local nonprofits, these cleanup events will involve picking up trash and cleaning natural areas alongside other Trainers and local community members, so join us as we look to host the most coordinated cleanups in a 48-hour period!

As for the rewards, there are two tiers:

1,500 players cleaning up trash: Unlock 2x Stardust when catching Ground, Water, and Grass-type Pokémon

3,000 players cleaning up trash: Unlock 3x Stardust when catching Ground, Water, and Grass-type Pokémon



With millions of players worldwide, these numbers seem really doable. If there’s not a local non-profit hosting an event near you, Niantic even has a form set up to make suggestions.

So far, events are planned in the US in California, Hawaii, and North Carolina. Many more events are scheduled for Europe and Asia. Check out the events here.

