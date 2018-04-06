iOS 12 concept shows off always on display, Lock screen complications, dark mode, and more [Video]

- Apr. 6th 2018 1:12 pm PT

View Comments

A new iOS 12 concept today gives us a new take on how Apple could advance its mobile operating system. A slick new video shows off design ideas for an always on display, Lock screen complications, group FaceTime calls, a system-wide dark mode and more.

AirPods

Created by Andrew VegaMaximos Angelakis, and iupdateos, this concept is beautifully designed and executed and has the tagline “Smarter. Faster. Darker.” Check out the video below for a dynamic look at the imagined changes.

However, the reality is Apple will likely release a much more tame upgrade with iOS 12 at WWDC this year after reports of Apple putting some major iOS features on hold to focus more on reliability and performance.

Regardless, this is a great concept that imagines many features that have long been requested. Check out the video below and the full concept and images here.

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 11.
iOS 12

iOS 12

iOS 12 is set to release in the fall, with developer and likely public betas rolling out this summer at WWDC. Details are sparse, but we do know that Apple is shelving major features for 2019. The company is said to be focusing on bug fixes and stability improvements, while adding a few small features.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro
Timbuk2 Messenger Bag

Timbuk2 Messenger Bag