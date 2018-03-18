Get ready for WWDC 2018 with these wallpapers optimized for iPhone & Mac

Apple officially announced WWDC 2018 for June 4th through June 8th this week, with the conference taking place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

As is the case every year, Apple used some pretty neat graphics to announce the conference. Now, designer Martin Hajek has created a set of 16 wallpapers inspired by the WWDC artwork…

Hajek has taken the WWDC invite from Apple and turned it into 3D, showcasing the WWDC logo and icons from various different angles. He’s also given some of the wallpapers a few different color shades, including red, space gray, gold, teal, and black.

Hajek’s wallpapers are in crisp 4K resolution for your desktop, but if you’re looking for versions optimized for iPhone, have no fear.

iCulture offers a range of WWDC-inspired artwork for every iPhone model, including versions with and without the WWDC branding. There’s also a “dark mode” version made just for the iPhone X’s OLED display.

WWDC this year will likely see the announcement of iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14, and tvOS 12. You can read our full hardware and software roundups for everything to expect at WWDC and beyond this year. Also be sure to let us know what you’re most excited to see in our WWDC 2018 poll.

Hajek is offering his wallpapers as free downloads from his webshop, while you can check out the iPhone-optimized over at iCulture for free. Do you think this year’s invite artwork offers any hints as to what we could see at WWDC? Let us know down in the comments!

