Apple hit with patent infringement lawsuit over the Apple Watch’s heart rate technology

As detailed in a new report from Axios, Apple is facing a lawsuit from Michigan-based Omni MedSci over the Apple Watch. The company, a technology started focused on “near-infrared and mid-infrared broadband lasers,” alleges that the heart rate technology in the Apple Watch infringe on its patent…

Omni MedSci says that it met with Apple over the course of 2014 through 2016, but that Apple ultimately ceased talks about a potential partnership. Shortly thereafter, Apple introduced the technology allegedly covered by Omni MedSci’s patent.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in the Eastern district of Texas. Omni MedSci alleges that Apple willfully infringed on three patents and seeks an injunction against the company as well as damages. The Eastern district court of Texas is notoriously patent-friendly and has been home to several successful patent infringement cases against

Omni MedSci is owned by Mohammed Islam and a quick Google search of the company reveals that he heavily values the art of obtaining a patent. An article from Crain’s Detroit Business, a local news outlet, describes him as the “poster child” of a patent profession:

He’s founded six companies based on his patents. He teaches courses on the subject, showing University of Michigan engineering students the right and wrong ways to win patents. And he has collected more than 150 patents of his own, or so he thinks. “The last time I checked, in total, it was around 150. I lost count,” he said.

Apple has yet to comment on the allegations from Omni MedSci, but it’s unlikely we’ll hear anything until the legal case precedes.

