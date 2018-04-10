9to5Toys Lunch Break: (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus up to $200 off, iTunes Movies from $5, $100 iTunes Gift Card $85, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pre-order Apple’s new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus at Best Buy and save up to $200

Pick up a $100 iTunes credit for $85 with email delivery via PayPal

Best Buy takes up to $109 off Apple Watch Series 3 in cert. refurb sale, deals from $295

PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets 50% price drop to $5 (Reg. $10)

Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]

Review: Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers sound great & make a statement

MORE NEW DEALS:

DJI kicks off Spring has Sprung sale with up to 20% off drones, bundles and more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

LEGO debuts 8 new Solo: A Star Wars Story sets slated to hit store shelves this Friday

AOC announces its latest 35-inch 1440p curved UltraWide monitor w/ G-SYNC

Jelly Mario reimagines the iconic game with zero-gravity gameplay in your browser