9to5Toys Lunch Break: (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus up to $200 off, iTunes Movies from $5, $100 iTunes Gift Card $85, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pre-order Apple’s new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus at Best Buy and save up to $200
Latest iTunes movie sale has $10 Disney flicks, 4K titles, more from $5
Pick up a $100 iTunes credit for $85 with email delivery via PayPal
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $4, including new 7.5W Qi Charger, cases, more
Best Buy takes up to $109 off Apple Watch Series 3 in cert. refurb sale, deals from $295
IonSlim 10K USB-C portable battery: $80 (Reg. $99.95)
PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets 50% price drop to $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Hunt for the Lost Ship goes FREE for the first time in years on iOS
- Starman Tale of Light for iOS available FREE for first time ever in Apple Store app
- Mammoth Mini Golf’s augmented reality courses for iOS hit lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)
Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]
Review: Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers sound great & make a statement
Behind the Screens: Jordan’s dual 38-inch curved widescreen monitor battlestation
MORE NEW DEALS:
DJI kicks off Spring has Sprung sale with up to 20% off drones, bundles and more
- This Samsonite leather attache holds up to a 15-inch MacBook, more for $48 (Reg. $70)
- Lacoste has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 50% off with deals from $20
- GAP is knocking up to 70% off sitewide to get you ready for warmer weather
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10050mAh Quick Charge-enabled Power Pack $20, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Office Story, Mystery Trackers, Subliminal Realms, and more
- The Home Depot offers rare discounts on DEWALT electric outdoor tools from $270
- Backcountry is at it again w/ up to 60% off top brands: Patagonia, Marmot, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR PS4 $30, CoD WWII Xbox One $45, more
- Spread Ethernet ports across your home w/ TP-Link’s Powerline Adapter Kit for $50 ($15 off)
- J.Crew has deals from $9 during its Sale Event to revamp your closet + free shipping
- Fly w/ DJI’s Spark quadcopter for just $257 shipped via its official eBay store (cert. refurb)
- Kickstart your cord-cutting setup w/ the 4K Fire TV & GE 60-Mile HDTV Antenna for $80
- APC’s 10-outlet 1350VA UPS falls to new all-time low from $138 shipped (15% off)
- Start your day w/ this nice deal on WD’s 4TB External Hard Drive: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Grab a spare Conair Hair Dryer in multiple styles for $26.50 shipped (Reg. $35)
- Learn to fly for $28 shipped in today’s Amazon Gold Box w/ this Tenergy drone
- Score this LED flashlight w/ dual output levels, aluminum build for $40 via Amazon
- Pick up top-rated Air Tight Food Containers from $24 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LEGO debuts 8 new Solo: A Star Wars Story sets slated to hit store shelves this Friday
AOC announces its latest 35-inch 1440p curved UltraWide monitor w/ G-SYNC
Jelly Mario reimagines the iconic game with zero-gravity gameplay in your browser
- New G-Technology pro-grade SSDs deliver serious performance at a big price tag
- Amazon opens Echo Button API, allowing developers to create new games & skills
- Start your production career with the new Beat Snap for iOS/Android [Video]
- Five beauty items to buy for spring under $25: Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and more
- Olympus’ new mirrorless camera arrives stateside w/ 4K, Wi-Fi, more
- Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced
- Skip the cardboard and assemble your own Nintendo Switch accessories with LEGO instead
- mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more
- Spyro the Dragon gets PS4/Xbox One remaster w/ new Reignited Trilogy, coming this year
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials
- Best Console Game Releases for April: God of War, Yakuza 6, Nintendo Labo, more
- Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
- JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now
- Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button
- The best spring kicks for men and women under $60
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]