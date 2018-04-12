Snap testing the ability to buy products by swiping up in Snapchat Discover

If you see something in Snapchat Discover you’d like to buy, doing so may soon be as simple as swiping up in the app.

The company is reportedly testing a new commerce feature which allows you to buy products from both Snap and third-party companies like Nike …

Digiday says multiple sources confirm the test.

Snap has begun testing a commerce function within a handful of Snapchat Discover publisher channels, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of Snapchat’s test. A handful of Discover publishers have already tested this option, which lets users swipe up and buy a product from the recently launched store inside Discover that also offers Snapchat merchandise like sweatshirts and hats.

For the test, at least, Snap is not taking a cut of the revenue from sales.

One product which may be included when the feature launches is a new version of Spectacles. Bizarrely, after losing $40M on the first attempt, an FCC filing suggests the company may be gearing up for another go.

