After reportedly losing $40M on Spectacles, FCC filing shows Snapchat ready to try again

Even though Snapchat has had a tough go at its first attempt at a wearable after reportedly losing up to $40 million, it looks like the company is pushing forward with a second generation. In a new report from Variety, a new FCC filing describes what could be Snap’s second swing at its camera focused wearable.

In the filing, Snap refers to the product as a “wearable video camera” and as model “002.” This could mean the company brings a refreshed design with the new hardware. As Variety notes, the FCC filing doesn’t share many details or any images of model 002, but it comes with 802.11ac WiFi, which will support both 2.4 and 5GHz bands.

Like the original version, the label for the next gen. Spectacles shows the Made for iPhone branding and mentions support for iPhone X and earlier devices.

Cheddar has shared more projections for what to expect as far as price and features. The outlet says that we could see Snap launch two versions, one with GPS and dual cameras and more advanced features and one closer to what first gen. offering.

The higher end model could cost as much as $300 and has reportedly been prototyped in more premium materials like aluminum.

As for Apple’s smart glasses/AR wearable, reports suggest we could see something from the company by 2020.

