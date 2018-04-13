9to5Toys Lunch Break: $250 off MacBook, Belkin Apple Watch Dock $30, SanDisk 32GB Lightning Drive $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy 2-day Sale has $250 off MacBook, iPad Pro deals, TVs, Monitors, much more
Save $219 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/o Touch Bar
Power your Apple Watch on the Belkin Valet Charging Dock for $30, more from $14
Belkin’s $10 Travel Rockstar sports AC outlets, 3000mAh battery + a USB port
SanDisk iXpand 32GB Lightning Flash Drive falls to $30.50 shipped (Reg. up to $55)
Best Buy takes up to $109 off Apple Watch Series 3 in cert. refurb sale, deals from $295
Save $200 on Apple’s latest 5K Retina iMac at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Pre-order Apple’s new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8/Plus at Best Buy and save up to $200
Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile roll out PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 8/Plus pre-order deals
Latest iTunes movie sale has $10 Disney flicks, 4K titles, more from $5
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $4, including new 7.5W Qi Charger, cases, more
Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16
The Apple featured Boximize productivity app now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $9)
- The Trine series for Mac gets deep price drops today: 1, 2 & 3 from $2 ea. (Reg. up to $22)
- PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets 50% price drop to $5 (Reg. $10)
- Warbits for iOS now matching lowest price on the App Store: $1 (Reg. $5)
- ScanBee – scanner & copier for iOS goes FREE (Reg. $3)
- Starman Tale of Light for iOS available FREE for first time ever in Apple Store app
Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]
Behind the Screens: Jordan’s dual 38-inch curved widescreen monitor battlestation
MORE NEW DEALS:
Levi’s Mid-Season Event has deals as low as $20 on jeans, shirts, accessories & more
- Best Buy is taking 50% off the Bowers & Wilkins Series 2 Headphones: $75, today only
- Samsung’s Cord-free Gear IconX Earbuds + wireless charging case for $140 shipped
- Bring home the ASUS 802.11ac AiMesh Wi-Fi Router for $199 and save nearly 20%
- WD 2TB Orange My Passport falls to new Amazon low at $61 shipped
- Free money time! Grab up to 20% off gift cards from Domino’s, Cabela’s, Airbnb, more
- Jump into the weekend with Amazon’s $5 digital HD movie sale
- DYMO’s popular LabelMaker 160 drops to $11 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort II USB-C Charger $26, more
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Upgrade your home theater: Yamaha 7.2-Ch. 4K Atmos Receiver $320 (Reg. $500)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $45, PUBG for Xbox One $22.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, Home Design 3D, more
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Pick up Dyson’s Ball Animal Vac for $200 in today’s Amazon Gold Box (Cert. Refurb)
- Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum hits $300 shipped (50% off)
- Dehydrate all the things w/ this Excalibur Electric model for $192 (Reg. $250)
- Add this Apple Health-compatible smart scale to your home for $30 (Reg. $40)
- Shop-Vac Stainless Steel 8-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum now $69 shipped (Reg. up to $99)
- Pico Craft Beer Brewing Appliance now up to $520 off: $280 shipped
- Nanoleaf joins forces with Razer to create even more immersive gaming lighting
- Dillard’s Outerwear Event: Michael Kors, Spyder, Calvin Klein & more from $20
- Uniqlo Clearance Event takes up to 90% off sale items with deals from $2
- J.Crew Factory cuts an extra 50% off clearance items with this promo code
- Kate Spade Friends & Family Sale: extra 30% off handbags, backpacks, accessories, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available
Great Scott! LEGO unveils new Back to the Future Marty McFly & Doc Brown BrickHeadz
This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone
- UE intros Live In-Ear Monitors and new invisible cable system, more
- Ayesha Curry’s new kitchen line for Walmart is stunning with prices from $7
- PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far
- The best apparel for April showers including rain boots, water-resistant jackets, more
- Iconic games like Star Wars Battlefront II, Portal 2, more arrive on Xbox One this month
- VIZIO details 2018 4K TV lineup with new P-Series, its brightest display yet
- Ikea launches Bluetooth speakers, because they already make everything else
- LEGO debuts 8 new Solo: A Star Wars Story sets slated to hit store shelves this Friday
- AOC announces its latest 35-inch 1440p curved UltraWide monitor w/ G-SYNC
- Jelly Mario reimagines the iconic game with zero-gravity gameplay in your browser
- New G-Technology pro-grade SSDs deliver serious performance at a big price tag
- Amazon opens Echo Button API, allowing developers to create new games & skills
- Start your production career with the new Beat Snap for iOS/Android [Video]
- Five beauty items to buy for spring under $25: Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and more
- Olympus’ new mirrorless camera arrives stateside w/ 4K, Wi-Fi, more
- Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced
- Skip the cardboard and assemble your own Nintendo Switch accessories with LEGO instead
- mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more
- Spyro the Dragon gets PS4/Xbox One remaster w/ new Reignited Trilogy, coming this year
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials
- Best Console Game Releases for April: God of War, Yakuza 6, Nintendo Labo, more
- Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
- JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now
- Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button
- The best spring kicks for men and women under $60
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]