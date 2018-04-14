The best in-car wireless chargers, mounts, and more for iPhone

Last weekend, we rounded up the best upright wireless charging stands for iPhone 8 and iPhone X users, noting that the upright design helps conserve space and unlock via Face ID. Now, we’re going to take a look at some of the best in-car solutions for iPhone charging and more….

Wireless chargers

Many cars nowadays have built-in USB ports that make charging in-car incredibly easy, but such a solution isn’t necessarily perfect as charging is often slow and cumbersome. Adding a wireless charger to your car, however, can offer both faster charging and easier charging.

Here are some of the top wireless in-car chargers for iPhone 8 and iPhone X users…

My personal pick for an in-car wireless charger, and the one I use everyday, is the iOttie Easy One Qi charger. This charger offers a versatile arm that can be mounted on either your dash or windshield and seemingly adjusted to various angles, and supports any smartphone size.

It connects to a standard DC outlet and features an extra USB port for charging another device. The iOttie Easy One Touch mount and charger is available for $49.95 on Amazon with 4/5 stars from over 500 customers.

The iOttie isn’t the only option, however. Another option comes from Nillkin, which makes a 2-in-1 Qi charging pad and magnetic car mount holder. This charger can be put anywhere in your car as it is applied via standard 3M adhesive. The Nillkin charger is also cheaper than other options at $15.99 on Amazon. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Here are other popular in-car wireless charging options:

In the case of being in a car that requires USB connectivity for CarPlay, wireless charging is less useful, but for cars with wireless CarPlay, it can make for an incredibly seamless experience.

Traditional mounts

If you don’t want wireless charging, have to plug-in for CarPlay, or simply don’t own an iPhone that supports wireless charging, a traditional car mount can still make your in-car experience better and safer.

There are several different options to choose from here, including some that mount your car vents, others that mount on the dash or windshield.

Personally, I’m not a fan of vent mounts as they block the air conditioning and heat flow, but such mounts are often more affordable than others. Here are a few affordable vent mount options for iPhone:

Another option for mounting your iPhone in the car is with dash and windshield mounts. These are often sturdier, though a bit more pricey. I personally choose dash/windshield mounts because of their added versatility. Here are some top picks:

CarPlay receivers

Of course, one of the best investments you can make for your in-car iPhone experience is with CarPlay. Earlier this year, Zac broke down the best CarPlay receivers, so be sure to checkout his full rundown right here.

CarPlay is available in both affordable and high-end models, as well as in wireless configurations for the ultimate connivence, so there’s definitely and option for everyone.

Wrap up

These are some of the top picks to make your in-car iPhone experience a bit better. What accessories to you use for car charging? Let us know down in the comments!

