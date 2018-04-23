Apple forms new team in Nashville as it looks to build relationships w/ country music artists

A new report from Variety today details that Apple is looking to increase its focus on country music. The report says that Apple and iTunes veteran Jay Liepis has relocated to Nashville to lead a team focused on reaching country artists…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Liepis has been at Apple since 20015, working in artist and cable relations. Prior to Apple, he was a marketing manager at Sony Music Entertainment. He purportedly played an instrumental role in managing Apple’s artist and label relationships through the transition to Apple Music.

In moving to Nashville, Apple says that Liepis will lead a team focused on growing Apple’s relationships with artists, songwriters, executives, and more:

The company announced Monday morning that 13-year Apple veteran Jay Liepis has relocated to Music City to head up a team there that will be “dedicated to being more involved with artists, managers, songwriters and the label community at large.”

In addition to Liepis’ relocation to Nashville, Apple says it will open a new office in Nashville later this year. The office will allow the company to reach out to more than just country artists, including rock, pop, hip-hop, Christian/gospel, and Americana.

Notably, Apple Music’s biggest competitor Spotify already has an office in Nashville and recently held a “two-day open house to improve ties with the community.” Apple is seemingly trying to do the same with the relocation of Liepis and subsequent new office.

How do you feel about Apple increasing its focus on country music? Let us know down in the comments!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: