GE now shipping first Siri-controlled window air conditioner, works with HomeKit and Amazon Alexa

After being announced some time ago, GE’s HomeKit compatible window air conditioner is now available for purchase. The 8,000 BTU, Energy Star rated unit also works with Alexa, Google Home products, and IFTTT in addition to Apple’s HomeKit.

Spotted by AppleInsider, although there are some window air conditioners available abroad that sport HomeKit compatibility, the GE AHP08LX is the first in the US to do so.

This unit is suited to cool medium-sized rooms (250-350 square feet) and works with GE’s WiFi Connect app in addition to featuring HomeKit support and more. Other features include “4-way air direction, 3 cooling speeds and 3 fan only speeds for optimal performance.” Although you probably won’t need it, the unit comes with a remote control.

For now, the GE AHP08LX is exclusively available from Lowe’s for $319. Stock seems restricted to online orders at the time of writing. Notably, GE lists the MSRP at $269 instead of $319, but purchasing directly from the manufacturer isn’t possible.

