Snapseed photo editing app updated to support iPhone X

- Apr. 23rd 2018 9:41 am PT

Apps & Updates
View Comments

Popular photo editing app Snapseed, which allows for editing RAW photos, has been updated for iPhone X today.

The Google-developed app can now be used on iPhone X in full resolution as of version 2.18.1. Other than supporting iPhone X, the release notes don’t mention any other changes.

Support for iPhone X.

Snapseed is a professional photo editing tool that allows users to edit RAW images, do color correction/adjust white balance, and more.

More notably, the app saves every single edit that is made so a revision history is created. If something doesn’t look the way you want it to, you can use the handy undo feature.

The app is available as a free download for iPhone and iPad with no in-app purchase required to unlock its full potential.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Snapseed

Snapseed

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.