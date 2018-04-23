Snapseed photo editing app updated to support iPhone X

Popular photo editing app Snapseed, which allows for editing RAW photos, has been updated for iPhone X today.

The Google-developed app can now be used on iPhone X in full resolution as of version 2.18.1. Other than supporting iPhone X, the release notes don’t mention any other changes.

Support for iPhone X.

Snapseed is a professional photo editing tool that allows users to edit RAW images, do color correction/adjust white balance, and more.

More notably, the app saves every single edit that is made so a revision history is created. If something doesn’t look the way you want it to, you can use the handy undo feature.

The app is available as a free download for iPhone and iPad with no in-app purchase required to unlock its full potential.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: