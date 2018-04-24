9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,000, 9.7-inch iPad 128GB $330, $5 iTunes Movie Sale, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 128GB 9.7-inch iPad in the same three colorways for $330 shipped

Save on Apple’s prev. gen. 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB, now $249 in multiple colors

iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more

Score a new 32GB Apple TV 4K with these deals from $105 shipped

Popular Opera VPN is closing its doors, here are our favorite alternatives from $2/mo.

Best Sellers 003: Vello Universal White Balance Handheld Disc [Video

Behind the Screens: Michael’s custom reclaimed wood garage setup

Review: RadCity is a great value eBike for commuters w/ 20+ mph speeds & 45+ mile range

Moshi’s 6ft Integra USB-C to USB-C Charge Cable $16 & USB-C Car Charger $28 w/ code 9to5GoogleMoshi

MORE NEW DEALS:

Yamaha’s 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver packs 4 HDMI ports, AirPlay and more at $300 ($100 off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon

Our favorite unique drying racks for avoiding the dryer & saving money

Amazon said to be developing robots for in-home consumer use