9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,000, 9.7-inch iPad 128GB $330, $5 iTunes Movie Sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy takes up to $315 off select latest gen. MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar from $1,000
Apple’s 128GB 9.7-inch iPad in the same three colorways for $330 shipped
Save on Apple’s prev. gen. 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB, now $249 in multiple colors
iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more
Score a new 32GB Apple TV 4K with these deals from $105 shipped
Giveaway: Win Nintendo’s elusive SNES Classic Euro edition
Popular Opera VPN is closing its doors, here are our favorite alternatives from $2/mo.
- Rusty Lake Paradise iOS adventure game hits all-time low at just $2 + more from $1
- Wordscanner Pro now FREE on iOS for first time in years (Reg. $3)
Best Sellers 003: Vello Universal White Balance Handheld Disc [Video
Behind the Screens: Michael’s custom reclaimed wood garage setup
Review: RadCity is a great value eBike for commuters w/ 20+ mph speeds & 45+ mile range
Quick Review: AirPods alternative that charge via USB-C and actually stay in for $28 Prime shipped
Moshi’s 6ft Integra USB-C to USB-C Charge Cable $16 & USB-C Car Charger $28 w/ code 9to5GoogleMoshi
MORE NEW DEALS:
Yamaha’s 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver packs 4 HDMI ports, AirPlay and more at $300 ($100 off)
- iPhone app allows Amazon to deliver packages to your (compatible) unattended car
- Samsung 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI: $180 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $280)
- Add 2 SanDisk 64GB Extreme SDXC Memory Cards to your camera for $50 ($20 off)
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 for Mac/PC now $60, today only
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Pack $45, more
- Ninja’s top-rated 4-in-1 Kitchen System drops to $95 (Reg. $200) in today’s Gold Box
- Pick up some new Hitachi outdoor power tools from $89 via Amazon, today only
- Amazon offers this baby monitor w/ 3.2-inch display for $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Samsung unwraps new 970 EVO/Pro NVMe Solid-State Drives, available in May
- Amazon offers top-rated Waste King Garbage disposals from $44.50, today only
- Add the Winnie-the-Pooh Classic audiobook to your library for FREE
- FLIR One iOS Thermal Imaging Camera falls to new Amazon low at $160 ($40 off)
- Grab a two-pack of TP-LINK LB120 Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulbs: $38 (Reg. $60)
- Brew your own draft beer with the PICO Model C for $250 Prime shipped (Refurb, Reg. $400)
- Urban Armor Gear unveils its Plasma Case for iPad and iPad Pro with Apple Pencil holder
- New Nintendo 3DS XL + Donkey Kong Country Returns & Kirby Triple Deluxe: $120 (Refurb)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mileage Log+, Scanner App, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $48, A Way Out from $22.50, more
- Sharpie Accent Tank Style Highlighters: 24-Pack for $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $15+)
- Pop Chart Lab tech/pop culture wall art gets deep price drops today with 30% off sitewide
- Reebok Walking Sale has select shoes at $30 for men and women
- Eddie Bauer Friends & Family Sale: 40% off your purchase with jackets, vests, shorts, more
- Nike Men’s 9-inch Dri-Fit Mesh Training Shorts for $15 at Macy’s
- Overstock Spring Black Friday Sale: thousands of items up to 70% off furniture, decor, more
- PUMA Private Sale offers up to 75% off thousands of items with deals from $5
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon
Our favorite unique drying racks for avoiding the dryer & saving money
Amazon said to be developing robots for in-home consumer use
- HumBeatz for iOS/Android magically translates vocals to MIDI instruments/drums [Video]
- Dust off your record player, a new startup is looking to bring high-definition audio to vinyl
- Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection is here with great prices, shop the new line before it sells out
- Moto Rocker delivers retro-inspired racing design to your kid’s playroom … for $1,600
- SNK looks to take on Nintendo & Sega with its own Neo Geo Classic Edition console
- Best Buy and Amazon team up to offer Fire TV Edition, an exclusive new take on smart TVs
- Our favorite unique baby and toddler accessories under $15 at Amazon
- Herman Miller unveils new Cosm task chair with fresh colors, sleek design
- Here’s everything we know about the new Xbox Live Avatar Editor from today’s leaked video
- GoPro launches a trade-in program, willing to accept any digital camera
- Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more
- Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more
- Boosted announces four new electric skateboards starting at only $749
- Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
- Iconic Sega Genesis titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch this summer
- Target to begin offering same-day store-to-home delivery in select areas
- Sony announces smaller, ‘more affordable’ version of its Digital Paper e-ink tablet
- April Splurge vs. Save: Spring Shoes – over $800 in savings
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories
- OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available
- Great Scott! LEGO unveils new Back to the Future Marty McFly & Doc Brown BrickHeadz
- This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone
- UE intros Live In-Ear Monitors and new invisible cable system, more
- Ayesha Curry’s new kitchen line for Walmart is stunning with prices from $7
- PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far