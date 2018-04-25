Concert tracking app Bandsintown adds integrated Apple Music streaming with MusicKit

Popular live music discovery application Bandsintown has been updated today with direct Apple Music integration. This means that you can now stream Apple Music directly within the Bandsintown app as you search for concerts…

Apple Music has been integrated in Bandsintown for a while, but only as a way of finding concerts near you based on your Apple Music library.

Today’s update takes things a step further. Once you’ve linked your Apple Music account to the Bandsintown application, you’ll be able to stream the top hits of touring artists directly from their artist page in the app.

The process is relatively simple. Just choose an event in the Bandsintown app and you’ll see a large play icon along the top. Tap that and a popular song from that artist will begin to play. If you tap the animated equalizer along the bottom, you’ll be taken to a now playing screen where can add songs to an Apple Music playlist and choose other tracks to play.

This sort of integration between Bandsintown and Apple Music is made possible thanks to MusicKit, the framework Apple announced back at WWDC last year. MusicKit allows developers to play Apple Music content directly in third-party apps and games.

Here’s the full change log for today’s update: