Google says Inbox for iOS will be updated w/ iPhone X optimization ‘soon’

Since the iPhone X’s release back in November, developers have been updating their applications to take full advantage of the new 5.8-inch display. Some developers have moved faster than others at this, and now Google has confirmed that an update is coming “soon” to one of the most notable holdouts…

Wall Street Journal columnist David Pierce shared on Twitter today that Google confirmed to him an update is coming to Inbox for iOS with iPhone X support. Google didn’t elaborate on when exactly we can expect Inbox for iOS to be updated, only saying that it is coming “soon.”

As for the reason for the delay, Google told Pierce that the iPhone X display broke several of Inbox’s design features, taking the update longer than it originally expected:

Inbox for iPhone X is coming. Google says soon. It did a bunch of crazy one-off interface stuff that the X totally broke, and it took way longer to update then Google expected. (Also Gmail is clearly more important.)

Inbox is one of the notable holdouts in terms of applications that have yet to be updated for the iPhone X’s display. Just yesterday, Amazon finally updated its Alexa app with optimization for the device.

Given Google’s recent redesign to Gmail, which brings Inbox-like features to that platform, some have questioned the future of Inbox. Google said yesterday, however, that Inbox is a “great product for specific workflows.”

We’ll be sure to let you know when Inbox is officially updated with iPhone X support, and it doesn’t sound like it should be too much longer.

