9to5Mac Happy Hour 170: Apple officially kills AirPort routers, iPhone SE 2 rumors, macOS dark mode clues
This week Benjamin and Zac break news that Apple has officially discontinued its AirPort router line, weigh new iPhone SE 2 rumors, and clues about dark mode finally coming to macOS.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by FIBARO: We’ve teamed up with FIBARO to give away a HomeKit bundle to turn your house into a Siri-controlled smart home.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
Hosts:
Topics:
- Apple officially discontinues AirPort router line, no plans for future hardware
- Amazon updates its Alexa companion app for iOS with iPhone X optimization
- iPhone SE 2 could arrive next month, but without a headphone jack
- WebKit testing logs reference iOS 12 running on an iPhone 5s simulator
- WebKit code references suggest dark mode coming to macOS 10.14
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!