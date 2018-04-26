9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Storage Sale, Nomad Apple Watch Bands 20% off, 13″ MacBook Air $300 off, more

- Apr. 26th 2018 9:30 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon 1-day storage/accessory sale from $15: SanDisk microSD Card, SSDs, more

Today only, Nomad takes 20% off sitewide including its gorgeous Apple Watch bands

Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB via eBay

Best Buy’s 4-day sale delivers up to $400 off Macs, $500 off iPhone X w/ trade, TVs, more

Anker’s Amazon sale includes new SoundCore headphones, USB-C/Qi chargers, more from $8

iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more

Giveaway: Win Nintendo’s elusive SNES Classic Euro edition

Former iPad Game of the Year Severed now just $3 on the App Store (Reg. $7)

Best travel-sized USB wall chargers for iPhone, Android, Switch, more from $8

Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

Review: RadCity is a great value eBike for commuters w/ 20+ mph speeds & 45+ mile range

Quick Review: AirPods alternative that charge via USB-C and actually stay in for $28 Prime shipped

Moshi’s 6ft Integra USB-C to USB-C Charge Cable $16 & USB-C Car Charger $28 w/ code 9to5GoogleMoshi

MORE NEW DEALS:

Add this Apple Watch & iPhone charging dock to your nightstand for $15 (25% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

 

Anker unveils Flare and Flare+ featuring 360º sound, waterproofing

OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal

Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition and announces FreeTime for Alexa

Guides

Deals

Deals

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard