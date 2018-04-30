9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy 24-hr. Apple Sale, Amazon Storage Gold Box from $20, 13-inch MacBook Pro $219 off, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s 24-hr. Sale includes up to $550 off MacBooks, Apple Watch S3 from $289, iPads, more
Amazon has USB-C HDDs, gaming PCs, keyboards, more up to 35% off today only
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar 256GB now $1,280 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Galaxy Trucker Pocket on iOS now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $5) + more
- The House of DaVinci iOS puzzle-adventure game now matching all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Civilization VI now matching Mac App Store all-time low at $30 (Reg. $50)
- Former iPad Game of the Year Severed now just $3 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
- Mordheim Warband Skirmish RPG on iOS now FREE for very first time ever (Reg. $4)
- Rusty Lake Paradise iOS adventure game hits all-time low at just $2 + more from $1
Best travel-sized USB wall chargers for iPhone, Android, Switch, more from $8
Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable
Behind the Screens: Seth’s coffee shop mobile MacBook Pro setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
iOttie’s Qi-enabled car mounts see 32% discount to $34 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $50)
- Become a CIA agent with these top-secret government board games [Video]
- Expand your wired network w/ this 2-pack of Powerline Ethernet Adapters for $20 ($15 off)
- Allen Edmonds offers up to 60% off clearance shoes, shirts & more + free delivery
- Contigo’s AUTOSEAL West Loop 20-Oz. travel mug seals itself for $17.50 Prime shipped
- Nintendo Switch w/ Mario + Rabbids, 64GB microSD, Dock, more: $330 ($460+ value)
- Monoprice’s end of April sale takes 25% off orders of $300+: monitors, speakers, more
- This 2-pk. of Stanley FatMax 25-ft. tape measures is great for projects: $17 ($36 value)
- Logitech’s sleek MX Sound 2.0 Speaker System now $80 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Brooks Brothers offers an additional 25% off sale items: polo shirts, shoes, shorts, more
- Google Clips receives its first discount to $199 shipped at major retailers (Reg. $249)
- Garmin’s Forerunner 35 Fitness Tracker sports GPS, more for $150 (Reg. up to $200)
- Track steps, calories burned, sleep, more w/ Fitbit’s Charge 2 HR: $96 (Reg. $150)
- AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch now at its all-time low: $9 Prime shipped
- Pier One Make Her Day Sale: up to 30% off candles, wreathes, outdoor decor, more
- The UE MEGABLAST has 360-degree sound, 12-hr. battery, Alexa, more for $190 (Reg. $300)
- Enjoy Dell’s pre-built gaming desktop w/ Ryzen 7, RX580 8GB GPU, more for $850 (Reg. $1,100)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Stickman Tennis, Perfect Browser, more
- Express refreshes your wardrobe with a rare 40% off sitewide: shorts, shirts, more
- Bring the action home w/ this official NFL Game Day Board Game for $20 (Reg. $30)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 3-ft. PowerLine+ Lightning Cable $10 Prime shipped, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Ghost Recon Wildlands $16, Far Cry 5 $40, more
- Upgrade Your Online Security with 50% off Dashlane Password Manager Subscriptions
- Today only, Amazon offers up to 25% off fishing accessories from Ugly Stik, Penn, Berkley, more
- Amazon’s Gold Box has up to 60% off Cobraco outdoor fire pits for warmer weather
- The 280-page Legend of Zelda Hyrule Historia hardcover book now under $22 Prime shipped
- This Force1 drone can use your GoPro HERO3 or 4 camera, more for $90 (Reg. $180)
- Rockport Outlet cuts 30% off all sale styles: dress shoes, boots, sneakers, more
- Amazon offers 25% off Pelican laptop, camera, other cases/luggage from $37.50 (today only)
- Bring home Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay for $559 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $700)
- Sharp’s 50-inch 1080p HDTV includes Roku and 3 HDMI inputs: $300, today only
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Graduation gift ideas for him and her under $100: watches, luggage & more
Awesome LEGO Ideas kits of April: Power Rangers Megazord, RC Battle bots, more
Razer’s new Abyssus Essential gaming mouse glows and offers custom DPI settings
- KORG Gadget music-making app now on Switch w/ Joy-Con motion control [Video]
- TCL’s new 4K Roku-enabled HDR TVs are wildly-affordable, available today at Amazon
- LEGO opens its latest theme park attraction, the 4,100-piece Creator Expert Roller Coaster
- LEGO’s new City-themed Hospital kit opens its doors, includes 12 minifigures and more
- Nordstrom’s new Gal Meets Glam Collection has the perfect dresses for spring wedding season
- Videomaker tips 001: How to use a rubber band for smoother tripod pans [Video]
- Anker unveils Flare and Flare+ featuring 360º sound, waterproofing
- OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal
- Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition and announces FreeTime for Alexa
- Try out Detroit Become Human’s insane visuals & player-choice gameplay for FREE on PS4
- Make a splash with the best swimsuits for your next vacation under $50
- New spring books and cookbooks to add to your collection
- Rogue Amoeba launches new podcasting bundle with over $50 savings
- Jailbreak allows all 14 million Nintendo Switch consoles to run custom apps & games
- iPhone app allows Amazon to deliver packages to your (compatible) unattended car
- Samsung unwraps new 970 EVO/Pro NVMe Solid-State Drives, available in May
- Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon
- Our favorite unique drying racks for avoiding the dryer & saving money
- Amazon said to be developing robots for in-home consumer use