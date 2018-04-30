Bear writing and note taking app gets major update w/ more intelligent tagging, search, more

Popular Bear note taking and writing app is receiving a major update today. With it comes a slew of new features that’ll take your note taking experience to the next level. Today’s update brings the app to version 1.5.

If you’re an iPhone X user, you’ll appreciate the new dark OLED mode that takes on a black background and an orange interface.

Luckily, if you’re not an iPhone X user, you still get some nifty updates including the ability to set your own TagCons. Bear already includes a whopping 169 TagCons with more coming soon.

Also included in the update is an option to hide notes. But also, it is now much easier to do specialized searches. The app now includes sidebar sections for Untagged, ToDo, Today, and Archive.

Last, but certainly not least, Bear now makes it super simple and easy to publish your notes as a digital ePUB book.

Bear is available for free, but users wanting more can pay a monthly fee to have access to Pro features. Pro features start at $1.49 a month or $14.99 per year. Pro functionality includes syncing between multiple devices, exporting as HTML, PDF, DOCX, or JPEG, and full application theming.

Download Bear for free on both the iOS and macOS App Store.

