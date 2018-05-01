Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q2 2018 earnings call

Just a few minutes ago, Apple announced its second quarter earning results for 2018. The numbers included $61.1 billion in revenue on sales of 52.2 million iPhones, 9.1 million iPads, and 4.07 million Macs. As is tradition, the earnings release is being followed by a conference call with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

For the full earnings release, check out our coverage here. Tim Cook touted Apple’s numbers this month, saying that customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week during the quarter:

“Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter. We also grew revenue in all of our geographic segments, with over 20% growth in Greater China and Japan.”

The call is slated to begin at 2PM PT/5PM ET and can be live streamed on Apple’s investor relations website. Tim Cook will kick things off with a broad overview of the numbers, with CFO Luca Maestri then diving in for a deeper look. Things will wrap up with a Q&A from analysts.

Check out all of the details from the call down below:

Tim Cook:

“We’re proud to announce the results of a very successful quarter today, setting new March quarter records.”

Sixth consecutive quarter of growth

iPhone revenue up 14 percent, services up 31 percent, and wearables up almost 50 percent.

Best quarter ever for Services, revenue tops $9 billion, up $2 billion compared to year ago quarter

All-time record revenue from App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and more

Paid subscriptions pass 270 million, up over 100 million compared to year ago

Apple Pay active users double YOY, transactions triple

“Most successful mobile transit payment system in Tokyo, which has the busiest transit system of all.”

Norway, Poland, and Ukraine to get Apple Pay in coming months

Apple Watch growing “strong double digits” to new March quarter record

AirPods a “runaway hit, working hard to meet demand”

“Looking forward to adding new features to HomePod and releasing it to new markets soon.”

Tim touting Apple in education, new iPad + Apple Pencil

Now talking iOS 11.3, hyping augmented reality and ARKit, medical records in iOS, and more.

“Privacy is a key element of these initiatives. We’re relentless about making the best products and services in the world and protecting user privacy.”

Tim wrapping up the first half of the year, “best pipeline of products and services we’ve ever had.”

“Recent corporate tax reform” allows Apple to invest $350 billion in U.S., narrowing list of cities for new United States campus

Talking Apple’s new $100 billion buyback program

Now handing the call over to Luca

Luca Maestri

