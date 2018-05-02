Apple Pay expands in US, Australia, Taiwan and more regions

Apple Pay continues to pick up new banks and credit unions every few weeks — and soon three new countries. These are the latest new entries with banks added in the US, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, France, and Spain.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
United States
- Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
- Chesapeake Bank
- Citizens National Bank (TX)
- Classic Bank
- Dowell Federal Credit Union
- Embarrass Vermillion Federal Credit Union
- Farmers Bank and Trust (both KY and TX now)
- First Bank (MI)
- First Farmers State Bank
- First Point Federal Credit Union
- First State Bank and Trust
- Houston Police Federal Credit Union
- incrediblebank
- Kelly Community Federal Credit Union
- Magnolia State Bank
- North Central Bank
- Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union
- Oregonians Credit Union
- Scott and White Employees Credit Union
- Southern Heritage Bank
- State Highway Patrol Federal Credit Union (OH)
- Summit Ridge Credit Union
- Surrey Bank & Trust
- The First National Bank of Dennison
- Trademark Federal Credit Union
- TruChoice Federal Credit Union
Australia
- Citi Australia
- Suncorp
Hong Kong
- Citibank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)
Japan
- Kiraboshi JCB
Singapore
- Citibank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)
Taiwan
- Cathay United Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and now debit cards now)
- E.SUN Commercial Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and now debit cards)
- First Commercial Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)
- HSBC (Taiwan) Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)
- Hua Nan Commercial Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)
- KGI Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)
- Standard Chartered Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards)
- Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and now debit cards)
- Taishin International Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and now debit cards)
France
- Société Générale (Cartes Bancaires)
Spain
- Bankinter
- Bankintercard
Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news.
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: