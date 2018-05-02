Apple Pay expands in US, Australia, Taiwan and more regions

Apple Pay continues to pick up new banks and credit unions every few weeks — and soon three new countries. These are the latest new entries with banks added in the US, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, France, and Spain.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

United States

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

Chesapeake Bank

Citizens National Bank (TX)

Classic Bank

Dowell Federal Credit Union

Embarrass Vermillion Federal Credit Union

Farmers Bank and Trust (both KY and TX now)

First Bank (MI)

First Farmers State Bank

First Point Federal Credit Union

First State Bank and Trust

Houston Police Federal Credit Union

incrediblebank

Kelly Community Federal Credit Union

Magnolia State Bank

North Central Bank

Ocean Financial Federal Credit Union

Oregonians Credit Union

Scott and White Employees Credit Union

Southern Heritage Bank

State Highway Patrol Federal Credit Union (OH)

Summit Ridge Credit Union

Surrey Bank & Trust

The First National Bank of Dennison

Trademark Federal Credit Union

TruChoice Federal Credit Union

Australia

Citi Australia

Suncorp

Hong Kong

Citibank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)

Japan

Kiraboshi JCB

Singapore

Citibank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)

Taiwan

Cathay United Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and now debit cards now)

E.SUN Commercial Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and now debit cards)

First Commercial Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)

HSBC (Taiwan) Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)

Hua Nan Commercial Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)

KGI Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit cards)

Standard Chartered Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards)

Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and now debit cards)

Taishin International Bank (Mastercard and Visa credit and now debit cards)

France

Société Générale (Cartes Bancaires)

Spain

Bankinter

Bankintercard

Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: