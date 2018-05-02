Rumor: New iPhones may be first to bundle USB-C fast charging

iPhone 8 and iPhone X support fast charging via a Lightning to USB-C cable, but Apple opted not to ship fast charging accessories in the box. Instead, iPhone customers have to fork over nearly $80 for a charging cable and brick that offers fast charging. That may change with the next flagship iPhones…

An unconfirmed source on Weibo (via MacRumors) claims Apple will be shipping new power bricks and Lightning cables with USB-C to support faster charging right out of the box. It is said that Apple will be making a special 18W power adapter, similar to the wattage from Android manufacturers.

USB-C fast charging would allow an iPhone to charge from 0-50% in roughly 30 minutes. iPhones currently ship with a small 5W power adapter that supports Lightning to USB-A cable.

As it currently stands, a USB-C power brick from Apple is a minimum $49 purchase, with an additional $25 required for a 1 meter Lightning to USB-C cable.

