Google now supporting iOS Mail, Calendar, and Contacts apps in its Advanced Protection Program

Last year, Google was taking steps to further safeguard its services. Better known as Advanced Protection Program, the company is looking to protect users data in Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive.

Before today, Google’s program was only available via its own web and mobile apps. Now, this protection program extends beyond Google’s own apps, supporting iOS’ native Mail, Calendar, and Contacts apps, reports TechCrunch.

“Our goal is to make sure that any user-facing an increased risk of online attacks enrolls in the Advanced Protection Program,” Dario Salice, Google’s product manager for this services, writes. “Today, we’ve made it easier for our iOS users to be in the program, and we’ll continue our work to make the program more easily accessible to users around the globe.”

With Google now supporting Apple’s own apps, adoption will likely grow at a more substantial rate. The program is targeted to those who may potentially have their accounts compromised. Today’s news is good for those who live and breath within Apple’s ecosystem.

