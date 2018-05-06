Tim Cook commemorates 20 years of iMac: ‘It set Apple on a new course’

20 years ago today, Apple officially introduced the world to the iMac. It’s easy to look at the iMac today and take it for granted – but Steve Jobs’ introduction is one that’s worthy of rewatching two decades later. In honor of the anniversary, Tim Cook took to Twitter today to share a clip of that event…

In his tweet, Tim Cook celebrates Jobs’ introduction of the iMac 20 years ago today. Cook remarks that the iMac forever changed the way people looked at computers. The accompanying video clip shows Jobs unveiling the computer and touting its all-in-one design to an eager crowd at the Flint Center.

20 years ago today, Steve introduced the world to iMac. It set Apple on a new course and forever changed the way people look at computers.

9to5Mac’s Michael Steeber has done an excellent job over the past week chronicling the iMac’s history. He kicked off the week walking us through the iMac’s storied design history, highlighting each redesign over the computer’s 20-year history. He then took us behind the scenes of Apple’s “Simplicity Shootout” advertisement.

What are your memories of the iMac? Are you still a user today? Let us know down in the comments! Read more of our iMac coverage down below:

