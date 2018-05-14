iOS 11.4 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad now available

It’s been one week since the fourth beta, and now Apple has released iOS 11.4 beta 5 for testing. iOS 11.4 includes unreleased features like AirPlay 2 and Messages on iCloud. There’s also a new wallpaper for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

New in iOS 11.4

Beta 1

Messages in iCloud has returned for testing after being included in iOS 11.3 beta and not the release

AirPlay 2 returns when used with tvOS 11.4

HomePod stereo support returns in beta, but requires unreleased HomePod beta firmware to work

Beta 2

HomePod stereo pairing (which didn’t work without HomePod beta) removed from beta 2

Includes (PRODUCT)RED iPhone wallpaper on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (sorry iPhone X users)

Beta 3-5

See our hands-on videos with beta 2 and 3 below:

New in Beta 5

