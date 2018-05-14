Spigen announces special edition iPhone X cases echoing iMac G3 and original iPhone design

Spigen has launched a series of new cases on Indiegogo for the iPhone X. As a celebration of Spigen’s tenth birthday, these cases are inspired by the design cues of the original iMac with its translucent windows as well as a throwback to the original iPhone’s aluminium metal and plastic design.

Only for iPhone X, the iMac variants come in five different color choices including the traditional bondi blue, red, grey, silver and green. The backs of the cases include raised outline of the iPhone X’s internals. They also have some cute references to the iconic ‘hello’ message on the insides.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The inside of the iMac-lookalike cases feature some nice embossed details. There is the iconic ‘hello’ handwritten text synonymous with the original Mac from 1984, with the (again) reference to denote the iMac G3 era. Obviously, these elements can’t be seen with a phone is fitted to the case but it’s nice that they are included.

The cases are plasticky and quite bulky, it works out to be slightly thicker than an iPhone X fitted with the Apple leather case. The main difference is weight; these plastic cases are not light by any means. The innards help protect the case from drops. In a rather cute way, the bottom section can be snapped on and off almost like the I/O drawer from the original iMac.

The OG iPhone style is a similar design overall, with some tweaks to match the iPhone aesthetic. Unlike the clear holes for the buttons on the iMac cases, the case uses black buttons just like the original iPhone. It also features a black interior, and naturally does not include the iMac’s ‘hello’ references. Also, the Apple logo is exposed with a cutout hole whereas on the iMac cases the back is fully covered by the semi-transparent plastic.

These are really nice novelty items, especially given the iMac G3’s 20th anniversary just gone, but in my testing period I could not get on with them as my full-time case. They make the overall package slightly too big for my liking, and the power/volume buttons are hard to press. I went back to my official Apple leather case once the gimmicky appeal had dissipated.

I can’t deny they are a lot of fun though. For a limited time, early buyers on Indiegogo can snag a case for just $18 — which is honestly a great deal for nostalgic appeal alone.

You can order them now exclusively from Spigen’s Indiegogo campaign at $35 each, with an estimated June delivery. Please note that these cases are unofficial and are not directly affiliated with Apple.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: