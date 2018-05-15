Mercedes offering upmarket iPhone cases in leather, aluminum and carbon fiber

If you’re a Mercedes fan, and own an iPhone 7/Plus, 8/Plus or X, you might be interested in a new series of cases the German car-maker has launched.

NordVPN

CarScoops reports that the cases are part of a new accessories collection which also includes bags, chargers and cables.

Some are made from liquid silicone, others from genuine leather, but petrolheads might enjoy the carbon fiber ones most. The silicone covers feature a microfiber inner liner and can be ordered in either navy blue, black red or beige. The leather ones, on the other hand, are perforated and come in either walnut brown, Marrakech, black, red, crystal grey or white. Then there are covers made of a combination of real carbon fiber and aluminum. There’s also one made of carbon fiber and smooth leather, and it even comes with a small pocket for your credit card.

You can see the full range at CarScoops. There’s no word yet on pricing or availability.

Spigen yesterday announced a line-up of retro-styled cases, and you can also check out our roundup of the best ultra-thin cases for the iPhone X. It you like the idea of aluminum or carbon fiber cases without paying Mercedes prices, there are plenty to be found on Amazon.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: