Berkshire Hathaway is now AAPL’s second-largest shareholder, passing BlackRock

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway recently disclosed that it had increased its stake in AAPL to 240.3M shares, worth more than $42B at the time …

A regulatory filing by the company yesterday reveals that this makes the conglomerate Apple’s second-largest shareholder.

Reuters reports that its data showed Berkshire’s 5% stake in the company meant it had overtaken BlackRock Inc to move from #3 to #2 in the shareholder ranking. Berkshire remains behind the Vanguard Group.

Buffett said he would like to own more of AAPL, and even went as far as telling CNBC that he’d love to own 100% of the company. Tim Cook recently said that he was ‘thrilled’ to have Buffett as a major investor.

I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice.

Buffett was particularly pleased by Apple’s latest $100B stock buyback program, noting that it would increase his stake without paying a dime. Not everyone was quite as supportive, however, Ralph Nader suggesting that Apple should instead use the repatriated cash to reduce prices.

