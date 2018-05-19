Puls brings technicians to your door for in-home iPhone repairs & more

Normally starting at $69, 9to5Mac readers can get 10% off all the company’s in-home services including phone repair , TV mounting , and Smart Home Setup . Use promo code 9to5Mac10 at checkout for 10% off all services.

Puls is a quickly expanding service that aims to make the experience of getting your iPhone serviced as easy and stress-free as possible by bringing its technicians right to your door for same-day repairs. The company also offers TV mounting and Smart Home Setup services for HomeKit and a wide variety of other home accessories.

Once your iPhone is out of warranty with Apple, it’s usually more cost effective to go to a third-party repair company if you happen to break your screen or have other damage you need fixed. But that means going through the hassle of trying to locate and navigate to a reputable repair company wherever you might be. Puls is providing an Uber-like experience for iPhone repairs, with its technicians able to meet you wherever you might be located at the time– at home, work, the gym or elsewhere on the road. It’s also doing it at rates that mean you won’t have to pay a premium for the luxury of having them come to you.

Puls is equipped in most major cities across the U.S. to service common issues for iPhone 6, 7 and 8 models including screen repairs and replacements, dead batteries, and water damage. It’s also servicing iPhone X screens in the NYC and Los Angeles areas. In addition to iPhones, Puls can also service iPads, Google Pixel phones and Motorola Moto X4 phones.

All Puls repair services come with a lifetime guarantee of the repair, which is not something you’ll often get from repair shops without paying a premium or for extended warranty coverage.

For Smart Home Setup, Puls technicians will walk you through setting up devices like Nest, Lighthouse, Ring, August, SimpliSafe and other home automation and HomeKit products, including both the installation and actually using the products.

For TV mounting, the company can handle mounting on just about any surface including drywall, brick or concrete. It can also provide mounts if you don’t already have your own and the service can optionally include wire concealment and sound bar installation.

Puls is available 8am-10pm, 7 days a week, which means you won’t be left waiting over the weekend or even until the next day to get your device up and running.