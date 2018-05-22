Alabama schools to offer one-week summer courses based on Apple’s ‘Everyone Can Code’

Apple’s Everyone Can Code curriculum has been expanding at a fast pace recently, and now one Alabama school corporation will offer the course as a summer camp.

According to local news outlet AL.com, Birmingham City Schools are offering four, one-week summer camps teaching Apple’s Everyone Can Code curriculum. The camps will be open to middle and high school students and walk them through the process of learning basic coding concepts, eventually leading to building fully functioning apps.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement that the teaching of Everyone Can Code is part of the city’s commitment to train the next-generation of businessmen and businesswomen:

“Equipping our students with the best possible digital education is a high priority for my administration,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement. “We’re committed to training the next generation of businessmen and businesswomen to be competitive and digitally savvy so that they can push our city to the next level.”

In addition to summer courses, Birmingham City Schools will offer clubs in the fall with a focus on coding.

Herring said the school system will have coding clubs in the fall. Also, school officials are looking at advancing their curriculum with coding. Lawson State currently offers classes in the Swift program, which is Apple’s language for developing apps.

More information on the summer sessions can be found here.

