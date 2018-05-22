Gemini Photos uses machine learning to reduce iPhone clutter and save storage

Gemini Photos is a new iPhone app from MacPaw that uses machine learning to help you clean up your photo library and free up storage space. The new app marks the first iOS app from MacPaw, which makes CleanMyMac 3, Gemini 2, and the app subscription service Setapp for Mac. Similar to Gemini for Mac, Gemini Photos for iOS specializes in finding similar images and even photos that it believes may be notes so you can slim down your photo library to just the images you want to keep.

Gemini Photos uses a “smart machine learning algorithm” to group photos that are duplicates or similar while saving what it detects are the best versions of those photos. The app even analyzes photos to detect blurry images, screenshots, and pictures of text that were likely meant as reminders and not to save forever.

After analyzing your library and making smart recommendations of photos to remove, Gemini Photos lets you decide what collections to remove and individual photos to keep. The app can save you a lot of manual work by sorting through your library automatically — something that is harder to do on an iPhone than a Mac anyway — and it’s designed well so the process is easy.

Gemini Photos works with any image in your Photos app including complete iCloud Photo Libraries, and there’s even a nuclear option for deleting your entire photo library and starting over if needed (something Apple doesn’t make too easy for obvious reasons).

MacPaw is including removal of clutter images like screenshots, blurry photos, and text shots for free. Automatically finding similar photos for removal with Gemini Photos can be unlocked through an in-app purchase that costs $1.99/month, $11.99/year, or $14.99 as a one-time payment after a three-day trial.

Well worth checking out if you have an iPhone low on storage or even a large photo library (like me) that needs some cleaning up.

Gemini Photos for iPhone is out today on the App Store.

