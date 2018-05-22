‘Safe & Sound’ smoke alarm with HomeKit and built-in Alexa now available, AirPlay 2 promised

Introduced back in January at CES 2018, First Alert has opened preorders for its latest offering in its Onelink smoke alarm/carbon monoxide family today, Safe & Sound. In addition to the traditional smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and HomeKit support, this new product offers an Alexa-enabled smart speaker and is said to eventually bring AirPlay 2 connectivity.

AirPods

We reviewed the Onelink Smoke+CO model last year and found it to be useful. Now, Onelink Safe & Sound is coming to market with new features and functionality in tow. The upgraded model in the lineup features everything the other models do, but adds a premium home speaker with Alexa built-in (AirPlay 2 is said to be arriving in the future).

Safe & Sound does require AC hardwiring in addition to a battery backup. It includes HomeKit connectivity in addition to Alexa support and offers a customizable night light.

In its original press release, First Alert said that Safe & Sound will support AirPlay 2 when it launches. However, while the company labels the speaker as “premium”, time will tell what users think of the audio quality.

Safe & Sound comes with a 3-year warranty and will start shipping on June 1st.

First Alert’s Onelink Safe & Sound is available for preorder on the company’s website and Amazon for $250.

See the full press release below for more details:

(Aurora, Ill.) May 22, 2018 – Meet your family’s new best friend – the Onelink Safe & Sound by First Alert. This innovative device is the first smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarm on the market with a superior home speaker and has Amazon Alexa built-in, offering a host of features that puts it in a category of its own. Unveiled at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show and now available for purchase online and at retail, Onelink is poised to bringadded convenience and enjoyment to every household. The Onelink Safe & Sound makes life easier, from playing music with superior sound to offering simple hands-free commands with Alexa. At the same time, it continues to protect what matters most, a legacy First Alert has fostered for 60 years, with premium smoke, fire and carbon monoxide functionality. “Since inventing the world’s first residential smoke alarm, First Alert has been at the forefront of emerging technology aimed at helping protect what matters most to our consumers,” said Tom Russo, chief executive officer at First Alert, the most trusted brand in home safety*. “The Onelink Safe & Sound builds upon this great legacy but takes home safety to a place it’s never been, with added entertainment and lifestyle features that enhance homeowners’ daily routines, with added convenience and peace of mind.” Intelligent Protection, by First Alert The new Onelink Safe & Sound provides intelligent smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) protection to help ensure that consumers, as well as their loved ones and homes, are protected. The alarm will alert you on your mobile phone in the event of a smoke or carbon monoxide emergency, whether home or away. Featuring exclusive voice and location technology by First Alert, the Safe & Sound alerts users to the type of danger (smoke or CO) and its location within the home. Unlike other smoke and CO alarms in the connected home space, the Onelink Safe & Sound is designed to work with many existing, interconnected hardwired alarms in the home, allowing consumers to maintain some alarms they currently have installed in their home. The installation process is easy – the Onelink Safe & Sound takes advantage of a home’s existing wiring – and thanks to an integrated adaptor plug, no rewiring is required. The simple app guides the user through the set-up process. Beyond its smart alarm capabilities, the Onelink Safe & Sound also features a customizable night light, allowing users to select the color and brightness to light the way at night for added safety and convenience. Music to the Ears Further distinguishing the Onelink Safe & Sound from other smart alarm products are its superior audio capabilities. With its ceiling installation, the device provides consumers with a great sound experience in their homes through a natural acoustic backdrop. Once installed, users can just ask Alexa to play or stream their music. Offering an array of skills, including Spotify (coming soon), Pandora and Amazon Music or Bluetooth – users will experience immersive, crisp sound, and the Onelink Safe & Sound will fill the room with music due to its infinite baffle. Spotify Connect services will also be available soon on the Safe & Sound. Talk to Amazon Alexa on Your Safe & Sound Need information? Just ask Alexa – the cloud-based voice service from Amazon is directly integrated into the new Onelink Safe & Sound by First Alert. Users can simply ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather, control other smart home devices, and more with the Onelink Safe & Sound. And because Alexa lives in the cloud, the service is always getting smarter. The Onelink Safe & Sound is an easy way to add Amazon Alexa throughout the home, while adding smart protection to it as well. Onelink Safe & Sound is also Apple HomeKit enabled and can be controlled via the Apple Home app or using Siri. HomeKit allows users to set up scenes and triggers to have things happen automatically in their home. “The Onelink Safe & Sound with Amazon Alexa takes our Onelink portfolio to the next level, with a 3-in-1 device offering smart protection and a robust home speaker,” Russo added. “With these features, the Onelink Safe & Sound is a must-have device for families.” For more information on the Onelink Safe & Sound, visithttps://onelink.firstalert.com/.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: