9to5Toys Lunch Break: Best Buy Memorial Day Sale, Philips HomeKit Hue Bundle $100 off, 15″ MacBook Pro $450 off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Philips HomeKit-enabled Hue White Ambiance Set + FREE Google Home Mini for $150 ($249 value)

Apple’s current gen 15″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar is now $450 off + more

Apple’s 15″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar is great for content creation (late 2016), now $400+ off

Apple’s 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (256GB) now $329+ off: $1,470 shipped

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar & 512GB SSD at $300 off: $1,700 shipped

Best Buy now offering up to $250 off current gen non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros

Best Buy now takes up to $200 off iPhone 8/Plus: 256GB Plus down to $750

Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $7: PowerLine II USB-C Cables, Chargers, more

iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 iPhone Car Mount falls under $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

Adorn your nightstand w/ this MFi-certified Apple Watch charger at $22 (Reg. $33)

Apple Watch Stands (42mm or 38mm) w/ magnetic clasp from just $6 Prime shipped

Tiny Defense 2 on iOS now FREE for first time this year (Reg. $3)

Learn with Me: How to stream PS4 games with Elgato software and hardware [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Apple TV 4K 64GB + SteelSeries Wireless Controller: $200 for today only ($250 value)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?

Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more

That’s no moon! A section of the Death Star prop from ‘A New Hope’ is headed to auction