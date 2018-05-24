Pioneer officially confirms new wireless CarPlay head units starting at $700

This evening, Pioneer has officially confirmed the availability of its aftermarket wireless CarPlay head units. The company first showcased a prototype version of its wireless CarPlay products at CES, but has now made three new head units available for purchase…

The flagship option here is the new AVIC-W8400NEX, which features a double-DIN design and a seven-inch capacitive touchscreen. This model is available for $1,200. Next on the totem pole is the AVIC-W6400NEX, which also features a capacitive touchscreen. The screen here, however, is slightly smaller at 6.2-inches. It’s available for $800.

Last but not least is the AVH-W4400NEX. Here, you’re looking at a 7-inch display, but with resistive touch capabilities. This model sits at the entry-level of the wireless CarPlay market, running $700.

One important thing to consider here is the difference between the touchscreen types. The W4400NEX may have a larger screen that the W6400NEX, but you get a resistive panel. This means you typically have to press harder as the panel isn’t designed for use with your fingers, unlike the capacitive display used in the two other models.

All three of these new head units are CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, and work via wired or wireless connectivity. For wired connection, you simply plug your device in via a Lightning cable.

Pioneer is also touting support for controlling HomeKit-enabled devices via Siri with CarPlay.

“We’re excited to expand our NEX line with models that deliver the latest advancements in smartphone and car-to-home smart home integration,” said Ted Cardenas, vice president of Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “With our new wireless connectivity option, you no longer need to worry about taking your smartphone out of your bag or pocket before getting in the car. Plus, if you have a smart home, the new models enable you to transport your connected life into the car. With our new units, you can check the status or control a smart device at home from the convenience of your car when you’re on the road.”

More details, including where to buy, available at Pioneer’s website at the links below:

