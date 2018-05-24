Mophie unveils new on-the-go wireless charging kit, includes car and hotel chargers

There are a wide selection of wireless chargers out there for your iPhone. They come in all different shapes and sizes to fit different tastes and uses. And one potentially untapped market when it comes to wireless charging for your iPhone, is compact, on-the-go charging.

Today, Mophie is announcing a new wireless charging accessory called the charge stream travel kit and charge stream pad mini that allows you to maximize the effectiveness of wireless charging, while also making it possible to do so when away from home.

The compact universal charge stream travel kit provides everything you need to wirelessly charge your smartphone while away from home, including the all new charge stream pad mini, a 2.4A wall charger, a 2.4A car charger, and a 4.9 ft USB-A to Micro-USB cable. The convenient travel pouch makes it easy to pack what you need in your luggage, carry-on or purse.

The charge stream pad mini is essentially a condensed version of a wireless charger, making it super easy and convenient to carry around. Both the charge stream pad mini and charge stream travel still require plugging into the wall for power, so they’re not completely wireless. However, they do make it easier than trying to lug around your standard, bulky wireless charger.

It’s worth noting that neither of these chargers will charge your iPhone at the faster 7.5W, but rather at the standard 5W of power.

Both products are now available to purchase on Mophie’s website, and on Best Buy for a retail price of $49.95 for the charge stream travel kit, while the charge stream pad mini will run you $24.95.

If you’re looking for truly portable wireless charging, you may want to check out one of these.

