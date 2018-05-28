Things 3.6 upgrades task manager with Type Travel, full iPad keyboard support

Before you can use a shortcut, you need a persistent selection in the list that you can target. So that’s exactly what we’ve built for Things 3.6. To see what we mean, just open the app and tap the down arrow; you’ll see the first to-do selected. Now you can move the selection around with the arrow keys, or hold down shift and use the arrows to select more to-dos. Yes, it works just like the Mac!

As for the keyboard shortcuts users will want to use, Cultured Code highlights these:

Insert a to-do below your selection: Command + N

Open a to-do with Return and Tab around inside of it

Close the to-do again: Command + Return

Move items up or down the list: Command + Up / Down

Duplicate, copy, or paste items: Command + D / C / V

Set a date: Command + S

Mark it complete: Command + K

Things 3.6 also shows commonly used keyboard shortcuts when holding down the Command key just as you would expect, and holding down Command + Shift + ? opens this detailed webpage with every keyboard shortcut explained. The number of actions mapped to keyboard shortcuts is really impressive.

Keyboard navigation and control also relies on a Mac feature Cultured Code calls Type Travel, and that’s now available on iPad: