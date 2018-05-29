9to5Toys Lunch Break: 27″ Retina 5K iMac $250 off, 13″ Touch Bar MacBook $1,450, Beats Studio3 $205, more
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s current gen 27″ iMac w/ Retina 5K drops to $1,549 for Memorial Day ($250 off)
Apple’s current gen. 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar now $350 off: $1,450 shipped
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones now $205 shipped (Reg. up to $350)
Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $8: nylon lightning cables, chargers, headphones, more
Escape room-style Secret of Chimera Labs iOS game now FREE (Reg. $2)
- Control your Mac from iPhone/iPad at 50% off w/ Jump Desktop, now starting from $8
- Tiny Defense 2 on iOS now FREE for first time this year (Reg. $3)
- The popular Skip-Bo Pro iOS card game is now matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $3)
- Mini Metro: the former Mac Game of the Year hits its lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $10)
MORE NEW DEALS:
HomePod now supports multi-room pairing w/ AirPlay 2, here are the best deals around
Use your iPhone & Alexa to control Rachio’s Wi-Fi Sprinkler System at $136 (Reg. $180+)
- Bose refurbished SoundSport Wireless Headphones for just $80 (Orig. $150)
- Make your Amazon Echo Dot portable with this battery case for $27 (Orig. $40)
- Lowe’s takes up to 26% off a selection of Z-Wave Plus light switches and more from $28
- Denon’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Receiver sports HEOS multi-room audio, more: $289 (Reg. $350)
- Smartphone Accessories: COULAX Qi Wireless Charging Pad $9.50 Prime shipped, more
- Google’s Pixel Buds pair nicely with your Android phone for $129 (Reg. $160)
- Save 50% on the Linksys Beamforming 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $50, today only
- APC’s 850VA UPS packs 9 outlets & 2 USB ports for $70.50 shipped (33% off)
- These mechanical keyboards are great additions to your battlestation starting at $58
- Pair these Energy Bookshelf Speakers with your Mac setup for $110 (Reg. up to $370)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League $11, FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Machinarium, Doom and Destiny, more
- Sony launches massive summer price drops: $50 off PS4 Pro, new Limited Edition PS4, more
- Amazon now offering SaluSpa AirJet 6-Person Hot Tubs at over $100 off, today only
- Upgrade to the Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vac at $280 for today only (Reg. $330+)
- Pick up the Brother P-touch Easy Portable Label Maker for $10 Prime shipped
- Blendtec Total Blender Classic drops to $200 today at Amazon (Reg. $300+)
- Amazon 1-day Greenworks sale from $39: Cordless Lawn Mowers/Blowers, much more
- Step in to some Handmade Leather Oxford Shoes at Amazon from $33 (Today only)
- Amazon Speedo/Swimwear Sale from $7: swimsuits, water shoes, bags, more
- Handheld portable steamer with protective glove for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Banana Republic Factory Summer Sale: 50-70% off sitewide with deals from $10
- Sunglass Warehouse cuts 40% off all shades with this promo code, deals from $8
- J.Crew offers 40% off your purchase & free delivery just in time for summer
- Express Summer Sale with shorts, t-shirts, dresses & more starting from $15
- Dockers revamps your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide & free delivery: shorts, slacks, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Elgato unveils new portable Homekit-enabled Eve Flare smart lamp with six hour battery life
Best Buy wants to take care of all your electronics w/ Total Tech Support at $200/year
- Review: Nanoleaf’s 12-sided HomeKit remote is a novel & clever way to control your smart home
- Could Nintendo be planning a mini Classic Edition console for its iconic N64?
- Road trip packing essentials for stress-free travel: coolers, organizers, emergency kits & more
- That’s no moon! A section of the Death Star prop from ‘A New Hope’ is headed to auction
- Nintendo looks to launch more mobile-focused and budget-friendly Switch bundle
- Scosche unveils new Boom Bottle MM speaker w/ magnetic MagicMount tech
- iOttie’s new mini iON Wireless Charging Pad for iOS/Android w/ launch day pricing
- The best camping and hiking apparel under $30: sunglasses, shirts, backpacks, more
- Sonos debuts discounted speaker bundlesto expand your home audio setup
- New Nintendo Switch co-op ‘Go Vacation’ delivers 50+ mini-games, coming in July
- LEGO’s Powered Up platform brings smartphone control to iconic building bricks
- Capcom allows gamers to stream Resident Evil 7 on Switch starting this month
- PUMA x M.A.C. Cosmetics collection lets you match your lipstick to your sneakers
- Incase’s ProConnected carry-on powers your MacBook w/ integrated USB-C power delivery
- TOMS x Bonobos collaboration has your new shoes for summer days
- Netgear unveils Arlo LED Security Lights w/ Alexa control, variable colors
- Amazon Prime members save 10% at Whole Foods, deep discounts on other products
- Abode’s DIY Smart Home Security System’s Alexa skill gets updated with new features
- Leaks point at Pokémon RPG coming to Switch this fall starring Pikachu & Eevee
- TiVo debuts Alexa skill so you tell your Echo to change channels, skip commercials and more
- Amazon’s autonomous Go grocery store slated for San Francisco & Chicago
- Flip from over-ear to on-ear w/ these new magnetic leather/metal headphones
- Adonit launches Snap 2 iPhone stylus with camera selfie button
- Microsoft said to be developing accessibility-focused Xbox One controller for E3
- ViewSonic debuts ultra-portable M1 projector with Harman Kardon speakers
- HP announces the ENVY Curved AiO 34 with 1440p screen, Alexa, Qi-enabled base, more
- Coach collaborates with Disney once again for a Dark Fairy Tale Collection
- Moog unleashes new Grandmother semi-modular synth, available now [Video]
- Bethesda officially announces post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 w/ debut trailer
- Nintendo’s much sought-after NES Classic is returning this summer, here’s what we know
- Blinkers aim to make riding your eBike safer with turn signals and brake lights
- West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids unveils a new collection with modern nursery items