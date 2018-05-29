How to update HomePod to 11.4 and enable AirPlay 2, Stereo Pairing [Video]

Apple is releasing the first major software update for HomePod — its high fidelity smart speaker that launched earlier this year. The HomePod famously launched without AirPlay 2’s multi-room audio support or stereo pairing. With today’s launch of iOS 11.4, HomePod finally gains these features.

Watch as we show you how to update HomePod using the 11.4 software update.

In order to update your HomePod to 11.4, you’ll need to be running iOS 11.4 on your iPhone first. Be sure to update your iPhone to iOS 11.4 by going to Settings → General → Software Update.

Once you’ve updated your iPhone, use the following steps to update your HomePod.

Step 1: Open the Home app.

Step 2: Tap the Compass button in the upper left-hand corner.

Step 3: Under the Speakers heading tap Software Update.

Step 4: Tap the Update (All) button to begin the update, and tap Agree on the Terms and Conditions page.

Video walkthrough

The update will start downloading and update all of the HomePods that you have set up. You’ll see the white LED indicator spin on top HomePod as it updates. If you have multiple HomePods, they can all update at the same time.

Once the update is completed, you’ll see the current version In the Software Update section mentioned in Step 3. You should see HomePod 11.4 and a message that says Your HomePod software is up to date.

HomePod 11.4 is a major update for Apple’s smart speaker, especially if you own more than one. We suggest that you update as soon as possible if you’re a HomePod owner.

Check back for additional coverage of the HomePod 11.4 software update throughout the rest of the day.

