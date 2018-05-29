Apple ranked behind Google as world’s second most valuable brand

A new report out today from global brand consultancy BrandZ places Apple as the second most valuable brand in the world, with Google holding the lead. The rankings are based on a combination of customer sentiment and financial performance…

BrandZ uses a combination of data from Kantar Millward Brown and Bloomberg to assign “brand equity” to each company. Coming in at the top is Google with a brand valuation of $302.06 billion, up 23 percent compared to last year’s ranking. Apple locks in second place with a brand valuation of $300.59 billion, up 28 percent year-over-year.

Both Apple and Google remain gridlocked in the same positions as last year, despite Apple’s larger gain in total brand value.

Meanwhile, Amazon comes in at third place with a $208 billion value, followed by Microsoft at $201 billion and Tencent at $179 billion to round out the top 5.

Google – $302.06 billion Apple – $301 billion Amazon – $208 billion Microsoft – $201 billion Tencent – $179 billion Facebook – $162 billion Visa – $146 billion McDonald’s – $126 billion Alibaba Group – $113 billion AT&T – $107 billion

Interestingly, BrandZ ranks Apple as number one in terms of brand assets with a score of 164. This, the firm explains, reflects a company’s logo and how recognizable it is: