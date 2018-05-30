Apple releases tvOS 11.4.1 beta for Apple TV, macOS 10.13.6 beta for Mac

In addition to fresh watchOS and iOS betas today, Apple has released new beta versions of tvOS and macOS as well. tvOS 11.4.1 beta 1 for Apple TV is now available alongside macOS 10.13.6 beta for Mac.

Notably, macOS 10.13.6 beta is being introduced before macOS 10.13.5 is out of beta — although we expect a release any time now. All of today’s beta versions are expected to focus solely on bug fixes (and maybe new hardware support).

As ever, we’ll update if any notable changes are discovered. Stay tuned for 9to5Mac coverage from WWDC on Monday for all the latest news tvOS 12 and macOS 10.14 — we expect betas for those starting Monday.

