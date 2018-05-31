9to5Toys Lunch Break: Powerbeats3 $110, 15″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $469 off, WD 1TB USB-C Hard Drive $52, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Beats by Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones: $110 (multiple colors, Reg $200)

Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar now $1,930 shipped ($469 off)

Save up to $800 on an upgraded Apple 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar from $1,880

MacBook Air is now almost $300 off, get a current gen. Apple laptop for $900 shipped

WD’s 1TB USB-C Hard Drive hits new Amazon all-time low at $52 shipped, today only

Score Apple AirPods for you and a friend at $270 shipped: $135 each ($50 off)

Amazon Anker Accessory Sale from $8: nylon lightning cables, chargers, headphones, more

PSA: Today is your last chance to grab 3-months of DirecTV w/ a FREE Apple TV 4K

HomePod now supports multi-room pairing w/ AirPlay 2, here are the best deals around

Subdivision Infinity iOS sci-fi space shooter matching low at $3 (Reg. $5)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Nest’s 3rd Gen. Thermostat is bundled w/ a FREE Google Home Mini for $199 ($300 value)

Anker’s Ultra-Slim Wireless Qi Charging Pad drops to $13.50 Prime shipped at Amazon

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month

Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]

Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer

Toshiba/Amazon 4K UHD Fire TV Editions are now on sale, prices start at $330 shipped