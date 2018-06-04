Apple Park looking far more park-like in latest drone footage

Apple opened up its Apple Park campus to more than 350 WWDC scholarship students yesterday, welcoming them to an orientation and meet-and-greet in the Steve Jobs Theater. And it looks like the company wanted to make sure the place was looking good for their visit …

Drone pilot Matthew Roberts found workers cleaning the roof as he did his latest over-flight (below).

We can see many more trees planted now, along with more finished grass areas, helping the campus really start living up to its name.

We can also see some picnic tables set up outside the atrium area, allowing employees to enjoy the sun during their breaks, or hold outdoor meetings.

Paths, approach roads and outdoor sports facilities are all looking in good shape, though there are still some large expanses of bare earth in other areas.

Check out the footage below, with earlier videos, photos and more in our Apple Park timeline.