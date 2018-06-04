Here are the Macs that will (and won’t) be updated to macOS 10.14 Mojave

At WWDC today, Apple officially introduced macOS 10.14 Mojave with new features such as dark mode, HomeKit support, and much more. Now that the first developer beta of the release is available, we know which Mac devices will support the new release…

Apple says that macOS 10.14 is supported on every Mac from 2012 or newer. This means the company is dropping support for 2009, 2010, and 2011 models, with the exception of select Mac Pro models.

macOS 10.14 supports:

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid 2010 and mid 2012 models with recommend Metal-capable GPU)

Apple notes, however, that support for 2010 and 2012 Mac Pro models won’t be available right off the bat – instead that support will come “in an upcoming beta.”

Apple’s reasoning for dropping the older Mac devices likely relates to the Metal GPU technology, which requires more powerful graphic capabilities.

For comparison’s sake, here are the Mac variants that were supported when macOS 10.13 High Sierra was released last year:

Late 2009 iMac or newer

Late 2009 MacBook/MacBook (Retina) or newer

Mid-2010 MacBook Pro or newer

Late 2010 MacBook Air or newer

Mid-2010 Mac Mini or newer

Mid-2010 Mac Pro or newer

2017 iMac Pro

For more on the changes in macOS 10.14, be sure to read our full announcement post right here.

Be sure to stay tuned to our continually updating news hub for all of the latest news out of WWDC 2018.

