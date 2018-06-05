9to5Toys Lunch Break: Latest 9.7″ iPad $299, Nomad iPhone Cases 30% off, 12″ MacBooks from $780, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale today only at B&H, priced from $299 (Tax NY/NJ only)
Nomad offers 30% off its gorgeous iPhone X and 8/7/Plus cases for 9to5Toys readers
Today only, Woot has cert. refurb 12-inch MacBooks priced from $780
Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more
Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its latest speakers, dash cams, Lightning cables, more
Sabrent Mac Accessory sale at Amazon from $4: docks, USB hubs, chargers, more
Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179
iTunes launches 4K movie sale from $5, HD movie rentals $1, more!
Pocket Anatomy 2018 for iOS is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Magic Launcher Pro for iOS now matching 2018 low at just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Upkeep your Mac’s hard drive with CleanMyMac 3 for $28 (Orig. $40)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore 15600mAh Battery w/ Dual USB $30, more
- Amazon has top-rated outdoor camping chairs for $40 shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Now’s your chance to grab some FREE Xbox credit w/ 15% off gift cards from $21
- Keep your NES Classic Edition safe w/ an AmazonBasics Storage Case from $4
- FREE Best Buy money! Get $165 worth of gift cards for $150 w/ free delivery
- Marc Jacobs launches minimalist ‘Riley’ Wear OS smartwatch, shipping now for $295
- Blue Yeti Microphone in Midnight Blue hits $95 via Amazon (Reg. $129)
- Use your old MicroUSB cables w/ USB-C devices: 2-pack of adapters for $3
- Today only, Home Depot offers deep discounts on Sun Joe outdoor tools from $13
- Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division Gold $18, Mega Man Collection 2 $12, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Awesome Calendar, Planescape, more
- Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far
- Nintendo Switch console w/ Street Fighter 30th Anniversary for $310 shipped
- LEGO Ideas 231-piece Women of NASA Building Kit now $20 Prime shipped + more
- Wayfair Closeout Deals with thousands of items at up to 80% off: furniture, decor, more
- UpDesk launches Home, a $595 fully motorized standing desk
- Get ready for summer w/ Amazon’s 1-Day fishing accessory Gold Box, deals from $7
- Pick up a basketball, soccer ball or football w/ built-in LEDs for $19 Prime shipped
- Surf in the trees w/ a Swurfer Swing for $90 (Reg. $125) in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Men’s Wearhouse offers up to $600 off: Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, more
- Lucky Brand drops an extra 50% off all jeans for men & women w/ deals from $15
- Abercrombie & Fitch Summer Sale knocks up to 50% off shorts, swimsuits, t-shirts & more
- Perry Ellis Father’s Day Gifts under $25: wallets, sunglasses, shirts, messenger bags, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LG’s new projector sports 4K, HDR, and portability in a unique, mirrorless design
Father’s Day 2018 Gift Guide for every budget: tech, grill accessories and more
Microsoft unveils massive E3 sale: $50 off Xbox One X, $1 Xbox Live Gold, more
- Top duffle bags under $50 for your next weekend getaway
- Review: ECOVACS’ 901 Robotic Vacuum sports iPhone & Alexa control, laser mapping, more
- New leaks point at Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s what we know so far
- Bose Noise-Masking Sleepbuds to be officially unveiled at special press event next month
- Return to Pallet Town in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, coming to the Switch this Fall [Video]
- Bethesda unveils the new mysterious Fallout 76 game w/ official teaser trailer
- Toshiba/Amazon 4K UHD Fire TV Editions are now on sale, prices start at $330 shipped
- You don’t have to be a millionaire to own LEGO’s slick new 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron
- May’s most noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a walking dinosaur, Subaru WRX STI, more
- WaterField’s new leather Transit Case will finally get your glovebox in order
- LEGO Ideas unveils its latest crowd-funded set, the new brick-built Pop-Up Book
- The best summer furniture and decor ideas for under $100
- Xiaomi announces new Mi Band 3 w/ water resistance, larger display, and budget price tag
- LEGO debuts new Star Wars Original Trilogy BrickHeadz: Darth Vader & Stormtrooper
- Have a spring or summer event? Here are the top men’s suits under $100
- Wyze Cam launches the Pan,a $30 full-motion security camera with tons of features
- Amazon expands Whole Foods Prime benefits to 12 new states, now available at 365 stores
- The best gear and services to protect your kids from inappropriate content
- Intellivision to make a comeback with a console relaunch in 2018