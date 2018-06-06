Apple officially rebrands iTunes Connect to App Store Connect

Apple today has officially announced the rebrand of iTunes Connect. As we speculated earlier this week, Apple confirmed on its developer blog this afternoon that it is rebranding iTunes Connect to App Store Connect.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

App Store Connect offers all of the same functionality as iTunes Connect, and includes a brand new iOS app that makes the entire process of uploading, submitting, and managing applications easier.

App Store Connect allows developers to manage their applicants, view sales reports, access app analytics, invite users to test apps with TestFlight, get performance insights, and much more.

Here’s how Apple describes the App Store Connect rebrand:

For app developers and their teams, iTunes Connect is now called App Store Connect. And with the new App Store Connect app, it’s even easier to manage your apps, view trends, respond to reviews, and reply to active Resolution Center issues, all on your iOS device. You can also receive push notifications for changes in your app status and new customer reviews.

You can read more about the new App Store Connect application for iOS in our original coverage right here. All of the details on the new App Store Connect platform are available on Apple’s developer website.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: