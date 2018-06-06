WWDC Run with NRC lead by Nike’s Coach Bennet, runners awarded Powerbeats3

WWDC 2018 included a special workout session for developers this year: WWDC Run with Nike Run Club. Developers attending Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference got the chance to go on an early morning run around San Jose together — equipped with iPhone or Apple Watch using the Nike Run Club app.

Jay Blahnik, Director of Fitness and Health Technologies at Apple, opened the event by thanking Nike for its decade long partnership with Apple dating back to the Nike+iPod.

Julz Arney, who gave the live watchOS 5 demo on stage Monday while indoor cycling, joined Blahnik before welcoming Chris Bennet — known as Coach Bennet in the Nike Run Club world. Coach Bennet delivered an early morning pep talk to the crowd before kicking off the WWDC Run.

Runners were encouraged to use Nike Run Club for iPhone or Apple Watch, using its Guided Run feature to choose between one of three running plans.

Guided Runs in Nike Run Club feature motivational voiceovers from Coach Bennet and other Nike Run coaches, celebrities, and athletes. These coached runs work on iPhone and can be downloaded directly on Apple Watch — even over LTE.

Aside from a rewarding group run with developers attending the conference, attendees were also gifted white Beats Powerbeats3 headphones from Apple for joining the run.

Check out photos from our experience at WWDC Run below:

