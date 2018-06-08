Apple Music gains ‘Coming Soon’ featured section with ability to pre-add albums

Apple Music has received a few updates including a useful new ‘Coming Soon’ section that brings along expected album release dates and a pre-add feature. On Mac, Artist profiles are getting a refreshed look.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

First up is a handy featured section for soon to be released albums. The new Coming Soon feature is a bit buried, but is definitely a welcome change. You can find it by navigating to Browse → New Music → Coming Soon (swipe to the bottom).

Even more useful is the option to add pre-released albums to your Apple Music library as soon as they show up in Coming Soon. You can also see expected release dates when tapping on a particular album.

While this is definitely a step in the right direction, hopefully we’ll start to see the option to get automatic updates for new releases for artists that you’d like to follow and improved recommendations, as 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy previously wrote about.

In related news, the iOS 12 beta shows refreshed artist profiles with a play button in the top right. These see larger lead images than Apple Music in iOS 11. Here are two side by side comparisons:

Meanwhile, the latest iTunes update for Mac brings new simplified circular photos to the artists’ Apple Music pages with a similar play button featured by the artist name.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: