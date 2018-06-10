PSA: Yahoo Messenger is shutting down next month

Verizon subsidiary Oath has announced that Yahoo Messenger is officially shutting down next month. Once one of the most popular and most innovative messaging service, Yahoo Messenger has waned in popularity in recent years…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Oath says that Yahoo Messenger is shutting down on July 17th. The company is redirecting users to its new group messaging application, Squirrel. Interestingly, Squirrel is still in private beta, and it’s unclear if the service will open up to the public before Yahoo Messenger’s shutdown next month.

There currently isn’t a replacement product available for Yahoo Messenger. We’re constantly experimenting with new services and apps, one of which is an invite-only group messaging app called Yahoo Squirrel (currently in beta). You can request an invite at squirrel.yahoo.com.

Users will have six months to download their chat history from Yahoo Messenger. Yahoo explains that the shutdown of Messenger will allow it to focus on creating new communication tools that “better fit consumer needs.”