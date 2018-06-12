Blackboard details how Apple Wallet student IDs will work with dorms, dining, retail, laundry, and more

Blackboard is out today with details on how its implementation of its student ID credential system with Apple’s Wallet platform will work in iOS 12. With the goal to create a “seamless experience” across campuses nationwide, students will be able to use their digital IDs for just about anything that physical IDs are used for.

Announced in a press release, Blackboard says that it is the first campus credential provider to bring NFC contactless student IDs to iPhone and Apple Watch.

Paired with Blackboard Mobile Credentials, students who load their IDs into Apple Wallet on iPhone/Apple Watch will be able to have secure access to campus facilities, residence halls, and more in addition to using the digital card for payments at vending machines, dining halls, laundry, and even off-campus retail locations that accept student IDs as payment.

Blackboard notes that a majority of US college students use Apple devices and that it is both easy to use and secure.

The new capability will launch with Duke University, University of Alabama, and the University of Oklahoma this fall along with iOS 12.

By the end of the year, Johns Hopkins University, Santa Clara University, and Temple University will also receive this functionality.

Blackboard Transact president, David Marr, shared some comments on the upcoming launch:

Students use their iPhones and Apple Watches in all aspects of their lives, and that includes their on- and off-campus educational experience. We look forward to providing schools and students with the next generation of campus IDs which offer unparalleled security, convenience and flexibility.

